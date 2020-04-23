The Nets' coaching search appears to be heating up.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, Brooklyn has put together a list of coaching candidates that includes Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and interim coach Jacque Vaughn. Stein reports that the team's search for a new coach won't "hit top speed" until the 2019-20 season is either finished or canceled, but the Nets are currently looking for candidates to consider.

Former Bulls and Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly is not on the Nets' list and "is believed to be solely a Knicks candidate," reports Stein.

Earlier this week, The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported that Lue, a current assistant with the Clippers, is open to reuniting with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. Lue previously coached Irving in Cleveland, although there was some reported friction between the two during Irving's tenure with the Cavaliers.

Kidd, an assistant coach for the Lakers, played for the Nets for six and a half seasons during his NBA career. He returned to coach the team for one season in 2013-14 before moving on to the Bucks.

The Nets have been searching for a new coach since firing Kenny Atkinson in early March. Atkinson compiled a 118–190 record during four seasons with the Nets, who reached the playoffs only once in 2019 under him. Brooklyn named Vaughn as its interim coach for the remainder of the season after firing Atkinson.

The NBA season is still suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Nets currently have a 30–34 record and sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.