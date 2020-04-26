How to Watch 'The Last Dance:' TV Channel, Start Times for Episodes 3 and 4

ESPN's 10-part documentary The Last Dance continues Sunday night with the third and fourth episodes of the series.

The documentary kicked off last weekend and laid the foundation for the drama-packed Bulls' 1997-98 season. Episode 1 showed viewers how general manager Jerry Krause wanted to rebuild the franchise and wasn't too concerned with keeping Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson happy.

In the second episode, the documentary examined some of Krause's decisions–like drafting Scottie Pippen and trading for Bill Cartright–while also focusing on Pippen's contract issues. More Jordan highlights were sprinkled throughout the second hour, including his 63-point game against Larry Bird and the Celtics in the 1986 playoffs.

This week, ESPN released a clip from The Last Dance's third episode, which covers Dennis Rodman's role on the team during Pippen's absence.

So how can you watch episodes three and four of the documentary? Find out the streaming information below.

The Last Dance Episode 3

Date: Sunday, April 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com

The Last Dance Episode 4

Date: Sunday, April 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com