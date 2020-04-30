Michael Jordan has no shortage of game-winners in his career highlight reel, and 'The Shot' against Craig Ehlo and the Cavaliers is certainly near the top of the list.

Jordan and the Bulls faced off against Cleveland in a decisive Game 5 in the second round of the postseason in 1989. Chicago inbounded the ball in the final possession down one, and Jordan rose up to hit one of the most iconic buzzer beaters in NBA history. The Bulls fell in the next round against the Pistons, but 1989 marked another seminal highlight in young Jordan's career.

Jordan's game-winner was revisited in Episode 3 of ESPN's 'The Last Dance' on April 26. Jordan hit the shot over Cavaliers guard Craig Ehlo, a decision questioned by former teammate Ron Harper in the documentary.

“We’re up by one and I said, ‘Coach I got [Jordan],’" Harper said. “Coach tells me, ‘I’m going to put Ehlo on [Jordan].’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever. F--- this bulls---.’”

Ehlo disputed Harper's sentiment on Thursday.

"When I came in it was a no-brainer that I would guard Jordan so Harp could rest on defense and play on offense," Ehlo told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "I don’t really remember him during our time wanting to play defense that much. He kind of shocked me with those comments, saying he wanted to guard Michael."

Ehlo and Harper may disagree about what preceded Jordan's game-winner, but the result remains the same. Jordan and the Bulls advanced in 1989, then won six finals in eight years from 1990-98. As for the Cavaliers, they reached the playoffs in five straight years from 1991-96, but they didn't capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy until LeBron James and the Cavaliers won the Finals in 2016.