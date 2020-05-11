The NBA and NBPA have reached an agreement to extend the window that allows the league to end the collective bargaining agreement amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The CBA's previous 60-day period, which began when the season was suspended on March 11, was set to expire this week. The deadline reportedly will be pushed back to September, which gives the NBA and the union time to look at financial losses and bargain on related issues. By extending the window, the NBA can continue attempting to finish the 2019-20 season and host the playoffs.

Wojnarowski reports, "There's optimism that the NBA and union can work through these issues and agree on how the league's financial landscape will be recalibrated on a number of issues, including the 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds."

The NBA could have terminated the CBA under the force majeure event provision. The current agreement runs through the 2023-24 season and includes a mutual opt-out after the 2022-23 season.

On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver took part in a league-wide call with the NBPA and told players that games are expected to be played without fans if the season resumes. When asked about the financial impact of moving forward with the league, Silver reportedly said that the CBA "wasn't built for an extended pandemic" and added that the ongoing pandemic was "the greatest challenge" of our lifetime.

Silver also reportedly added on Friday's call that players should begin preparing for the possibility of not having fans in NBA arenas next year if a COVID-19 vaccine is still not available.

A number of possible contingency plans have been floated regarding the league's possible resumption of play, however, no decisions have yet to be made.