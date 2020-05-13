The NBA Players Association sent a memo to the league's agents saying that the "sense" is both players and the league both want to finish the 2019-20 season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Earlier Tuesday, The Athletic reported the NBA and NBPA were forming a working group to discuss strategies for the season's possible resumption.

The working group will include NBPA president Chris Paul along with Westbrook, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry and Dwight Powell.

Earlier Tuesday, the NBPA added it was not formally polling NBA players about their stance on possibly returning this season. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday afternoon that NBPA regional representatives began texting NBA players in a poll to gauge their views on possibly resuming the season. Wojnarowski reported that the poll included a "yes" or "no" question asking players, "Do you want to try and play again this season?" He specifically cited the group text of NBPA regional rep Tim McCormick, who reportedly wrote, "Michele (Roberts) asked for me to reach out and ask the simple confidential question: "Do you want the season to start again?"

The answers of the league 400-plus players would have reportedly been kept confidential, and some teams received the question in a group text, per ESPN.

A number of the NBA's biggest stars also took part in a conference call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Per Haynes, Paul arranged the call that featured LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.

Last Friday, commissioner Adam Silver took part in a league-wide call with the NBPA and reportedly told players that games are expected to be played without fans if the season resumes. ESPN reported that some players told Silver that if the season does return, "it would be safer to be in a single location, or two, to start." Las Vegas and Orlando remain the top site options and the commissioner reportedly hopes that the 2020 playoffs would still include a seven-game series in every round.

The NBA has yet to reach a decision on whether to finish the season and has floated a number of possible contingency plans. The league has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.