The NBPA's regional representatives began texting NBA players in a poll on Tuesday to gauge their views on possibly resuming the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The poll included a "yes" or "no" question asking players, "Do you want to try and play again this season?" The answers of the league 400-plus players will be kept confidential, reports Wojnarowski.

Some teams reportedly received the question in a group text. According to Wojnarowski, representatives' wording of the question varied slightly and some players were instead asked, "Do you want the season to start again?"

The NBA has yet to reach a decision on the season's resumption and has floated a number of possible contingency plans.

On Friday, commissioner Adam Silver took part in a league-wide call with the NBPA and reportedly told players that games are expected to be played without fans if the season resumes. ESPN reported that some players told Silver that if the season does return, "it would be safer to be in a single location, or two, to start." Las Vegas and Orlando remain the top site options and the commissioner reportedly hopes that the 2020 playoffs would still include a seven-game series in every round.

On Monday, the NBA and NBPA reportedly reached an agreement to extend the window that allows the league to end the collective bargaining agreement amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CBA's previous 60-day period, which began when the season was suspended on March 11, was set to expire this week. The deadline reportedly will be pushed back to September, which gives the NBA and the union time to look at financial losses and bargain on related issues.