A signed pair of game-worn Jordan I's were sold at auction for a record-breaking $560,000 on Sunday, according to the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

Michael Jordan wore the sneakers during his 1984-85 Rookie of the Year-winning season.

Shoe collector Jordy Geller sold the pair, deciding to part with them amid the "Last Dance" documentary's run on ESPN.

"I decided to sell because now is the right time,” Geller told the Action Network."

Per Rovell, the previous record for the sale of Jordan game-used shoes was a pair of Converse sneaks worn by the Bulls' star in the 1984 Olympics that went for $190,373. The Action network adds that the sale also broke the record for a a pair of moon shoes, an original prototype of Nike’s first shoes given to University of Oregon runners by Nike co-founder and Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, which was $437,500 in 2017.

“Jordy always has a great sense of timing for these things,” said Brahm Wachter of Sotheby’s, who ran the auction. “We are thrilled with the price. It just speaks to Michael Jordan’s incredible legacy and people recognizing him as the greatest athlete to ever play.”

The Air Jordan line remains a dominant force in the industry despite Jordan being retired for nearly two decades. According to Forbes, Jordan made $130 million off Nike in the past year, four times as much as LeBron James ($32 million), who has the NBA’s second-biggest shoe deal after Jordan.

“Michael opened every marketing dollar in the world for every future athlete," Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike executive who signed Jordan in 1984, recently Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann.

