The NBA is weighing return-to-play options that could see teams playing in one or two centralized locations, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Stein reports the cities of Orlando and Las Vegas "are still vying for games," and the league is mulling having teams hold training camps at their practice facilities before heading off to game sites to resume the season.

The idea of teams playing in a "bubble city" at either Walt Disney World in Orlando or MGM Resorts on the Las Vegas Strip has been previously floated. Stein reports Orlando is in the "lead" but Las Vegas remains an option. The NBA is pinpointing dates for teams to report to a centralized location to restart the season in July. It has not been decided if all 30 teams would report to the "bubble city," only playoff teams or a mix of both.

Las Vegas and Orlando have also been considered as top sites for hosting the 2020 playoffs, which commissioner Adam Silver believes would still include a seven-game series in every round.

According to Stein, the league wants to establish "consistent, leaguewide COVID-19 testing guidelines for all 30 teams" and put together safety protocols similar to the ones proposed by MLB.

Last week, MLB reportedly sent a proposal to the MLBPA outlining the league's health and safety protocols for COVID-19 testing, facility guidelines and on-field operations. The protocols include checking athletes' temperatures daily, asking players to shower at home, and using a new ball after one is put in play and touched by multiple players.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Silver recently took part in a league-wide call with the NBPA and reportedly told players that games are expected to be played without fans if the season resumes.