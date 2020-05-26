An NBA Championship This Season Is More Significant Than You Think : Unchecked

Forget an asterisk, an NBA championship won this season would carry extra significance. And the return of the league is something to celebrate, not taint.

Isn’t one of the things we love about sports overcoming adversity? I’d say winning a title this year would certainly qualify there.

Players have been off for months. Ramping back up is a challenge in and of itself. As is playing in an environment unlike what we’ve seen before. Hi Mickey. There won’t be any crowd to feed off, just the best athletes in the world out on the court to compete. Not to mention, we don’t even know what the format will be, which could be yet another obstacle to overcome, rather than normalcy.

And then there’s what it will mean. Many of us have spent quarantine arguing about the NBA even while it was away. Who do you think is better by the way, LeBron or MJ?

The league will always be tied to this moment in time, from leading the shutdown, until now, so a return to action would be significant to a lot of people.

And when it’s all said and done, and we look back, I doubt any of us will forget where we were at. It could even lead to the NBA calendar being permanently pushed back. So, when a champion is eventually crowned this season, there’ll be nothing but respect from me. Regardless of who wins it.

Because the 2020 NBA champions will wind up with a ring that could have even more meaning historically.