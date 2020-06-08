Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Monday.

Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on Feb. 21. He played in the Spurs' next game before missing six contests to rehab the injury but returned on March 10 to score 24 points in San Antonio’s win against the Mavericks. The NBA suspended the season indefinitely the following day due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Aldridge had surgery on April 24.

The Spurs are one of 22 NBA teams heading to Orlando next month to resume the 2019-20 season and attempt to make the playoffs. In 53 games this season, Aldridge averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for basketball activities prior to the team's training camp next season.