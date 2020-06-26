Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein will sit out the NBA's resumed season in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Cauley-Stein and his partner are expecting a newborn child in July. The league is not requiring its players to participate in the restart if they'd prefer to sit out.

Cauley-Stein was traded to the Mavericks by Golden State in January. In 13 games with Dallas (two starts), he averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 12.1 minutes per game. The Mavericks are currently in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference playoff standings.

The Mavericks will reportedly fill Cauley-Stein's roster spot by signing point guard Trey Burke, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Burke has played in 25 games this season, all for the 76ers, and was waived in January.

Burke played in 25 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 9.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Cauley-Stein adds to a growing list of NBA players who have reportedly elected to sit out the rest of the season, including Wizards wing Davis Bertrans, Lakers guard Avery Bradley and Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza.