Let’s be honest, no one was mad about "The Decision" until LeBron James didn’t say what they wanted him to. Not one, not two, not three, not any of y’all were that upset going in.

I didn’t talk to a single person before the show aired on ESPN who was angered by the idea. In fact, everyone I had a conversation with was excited to see where he would go and if it would be their team. Sorry Knicks fans.

And as it turns out, the whole thing was a fan's idea in the first place.

Look, I’m not even saying I wasn’t a little agitated for a minute too after it aired, though I certainly didn't burn any jerseys. But I believe that's more a testament to what we all knew LeBron could do. And the idea of him playing with prime Dwyane Wade (and Chris Bosh) seemed more unfair than it actually was—which is why the pep rally I referenced was what really may have rubbed the most people the wrong way.

However, in retrospect, one can take umbrage with how it went down I guess, but it’s hard to say James made the wrong decision. He went to eight straight NBA Finals immediately after, both establishing himself as a champion in Miami with the Heat and then making things right with Cleveland and the Cavaliers, in historic fashion of course.

And for anyone who still laments that it all originated from a show, no one has stopped talking about James in the media on every program essentially every day since, myself included.

As ten years later, one thing is for sure, we all care wherever LeBron James takes his talents. Next stop, Orlando.