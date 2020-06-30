The Nuggets have closed their practice facility for several days after members of the team's traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports the practice facility was locked to players and staff starting on Saturday and it could potentially re-open later this week. The next few days of testing will determine exactly when the Denver facility will open again.

The people that tested positive were part of the Nuggets' traveling party heading to Orlando for the NBA's restart, sources told Wojnarowski. The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume on July 30 in Orlando, where teams will be contained in the league's bubble.

News of the Nuggets' positive tests came one day after Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and his teammate DeAndre Jordan revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan announced he will not play in Orlando as a result, but Dinwiddie reportedly has yet to rule himself out. On Tuesday, the Nets re-opened their practice facility after temporarily shutting it down.

Players and employees around the league have raised concerns about the league's resumption of play amid the coronavirus pandemic. Florida has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases throughout the state. On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,093 new cases of COVID-19 for June 29.