Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said on Wednesday he remains undecided on whether he will join Indiana for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Oladipo has played just 13 games for the Pacers in 2019-20 after missing much of the season due to a ruptured quadriceps tendon. With games now less than a month away, Oladipo is weighing his risk of re-injury in Orlando.

"At the end of the day, it takes time for your body to heal. They're sure I feel better, but at the same time we've had an extensive period of time off and to go back and ramp things up again, I'm susceptible to injury more so than anyone," Oladipo told ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "A part of rehab is working your way back and getting yourself to 100 percent, so at the end of the day going back and turning things up as quickly as we're about to do, and pretty much going to playoff formation and playoff games after eight games, I'm more susceptible to injury than anyone else is. So, it's not about now, it's about longevity."

Oladipo said he does not have a deadline for his decision on playing in Orlando. The Pacers resumed individual workouts on Tuesday at the St. Vincent Center in Indianapolis.

Indiana currently sits No. 5 in the Eastern Conference at 39–26. The Pacers have made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, though the franchise hasn't reached the Finals since 2000.