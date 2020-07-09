The College Park Skyhawks hired Tori Miller as the first female general manager in G League history on Thursday.

The Skyhawks are the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Miller previously served as the organization's assistant general manager. She started with the franchise in Erie, Penn., before the team moved to Atlanta for the 2019-20 season.

Former Skyhawks general manager Derek Pierce will remain with the organization as he moves to a new role as vice president of player personnel for the Hawks.

The Skyhawks' season ended early in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. Atlanta's affiliate was No. 14 in the Eastern Conference at 13–30 before the season was canceled.

Miller began her career in basketball as a basketball operations intern with the Phoenix Suns. She is a native of Decatur, Ga.