The Pelicans announced star rookie Zion Williamson has left the NBA bubble in Orlando due to a family emergency.

The team said Williamson had to leave Thursday morning to "attend to an urgent family medical matter" but he intends to rejoin the team later.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family," David Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice resident of basketball operations, said in a statement. "Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Per NBA protocol, if Williamson is tested daily while away, he could be in quarantine for two-four days upon his return. If he's not tested daily, he will be in quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

Williamson and the Pelicans arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort on July 8 ahead of the NBA's resumption. The Duke product showed up looking in noticeably better shape after working out with his stepfather, Lee Anderson, during the break.

He missed around the first three months of the 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn right lateral meniscus in late October 2019. Williamson made his NBA debut in January to the delight of fans. He averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games to give New Orleans a boost before the season's coronavirus-induced hiatus.

The Pelicans (28–36) enter the restart in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. and will face the Jazz when the NBA season resumes July 30.