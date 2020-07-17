Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe has tested positive for COVID-19, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. He is asymptomatic.

Bledsoe is not currently with the team in Orlando. Haynes says Bledsoe hopes to arrive in Orlando "as soon as possible," once he fulfills the league's requirements to be in the Disney World bubble.

Bledsoe has averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 assists in 56 games this season, shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.8% on 3-point attempts. He missed time earlier in the season with a fractured right fibula, but recovered to become a borderline All-Star candidate.

Bledsoe took to Instagram to send a message to his followers, urging them to wear their masks and stay safe amid the pandemic.

If Bledsoe misses games, backup guard George Hill will likely assume a larger role. Hill has averaged 9.6 points and 2.9 assists in 52 games this season.