Pelicans' Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble

Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson has returned to the NBA bubble, the team announced Friday evening.

Williamson is back at Disney World after leaving on July 16. The team announced last week that he left due to a family emergency.

“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter," Williamson said in a statement Friday. "I‘m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates after quarantine.”

The team announced Friday that Williamson was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and produced negative results on all of his tests.

According to NBA protocol, Williamson is required to quarantine immediately. According to ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the NBA hasn't announced how long Williamson's quarantine period will last, but that nevertheless his status for the team's July 30 opener could be up in the air even if he is cleared.

Williamson and the Pelicans arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort on July 8.

He missed the start of the 2019-20 season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn right lateral meniscus in late October 2019.

Williamson made his NBA debut in late January. He averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games.

The Pelicans (28–36) enter the restart in 10th place in the Western Conference.

New Orleans will play the first game of the league's restart against the Jazz on July 30.