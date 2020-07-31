In Friday's Hot Clicks: Rudy Gobert was a star on the first day of NBA re-start action and more.

The first game of the NBA restart could not have had a more fitting ending than Rudy Gobert sinking two free throws to give the Utah Jazz a 106-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, just four months after his positive test for COVID-19 essentially shut down the sports world. Normally, game-winning free throws wouldn't be the most exciting finish to a game but it's 2020 and there's nothing normal.

Even the lead up to the play felt like it was drafted up by Walt Disney. With less than 10 seconds remaining, Donovan Mitchell moved toward the paint and drew the Pelicans defenders toward him before passing to Gobert, who got hacked before getting to the rim. These are the two guys whose relationship was reportedly fractured after Mitchell also tested positive for the coronavirus.

After the game, Gobert, who also scored the first points of the match, simply said, "Life works in mysterious ways."

(This all also probably might not have happened if the Pelicans had not messed up with Zion Williamson's 15-minute restriction and kept him out of the ending of a close game).

The best of SI

Chris Mannix's dispatch from inside the NBA bubble in Florida after the first night of games; New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin discusses what went into his decision to sit out the 2020 season after consulting with his family, coaches and teammates; Alex Prewitt examines how skillfully agitators like Brad Marchand prove invaluable in the NHL playoffs; The Crossover staff released its NBA Finals predictions ahead of the restart; Ross Dellenger breaks down the SEC's conference-only schedule for 2020

Around the sports world

Players took a knee in protest during the national anthem...LeBron James and the Lakers picked up where they left off with a 103-101 win over the Clippers...Tom Coughlin fractured four ribs, slightly punctured his lung and needed stitches in his head after a bike accident...LeSean McCoy has agreed to a one-year deal to join Tom Brady and the Bucs

