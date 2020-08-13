Spurs' 22-Year Postseason Appearance Streak Snapped

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs' streak of 22 straight playoff appearances was snapped Thursday afternoon, following the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns' victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs entered Thursday still alive in the playoff race, but were eliminated from the race ahead of their final seeding game, against the Utah Jazz.

San Antonio enters Thursday's matchup 5-2 in the seeding games.

In the years since their last postseason absence, the Spurs won five NBA titles in six finals appearances and head coach Gregg Popovich was the three-time Coach of the Year. They had 18-straight seasons of 50 or more wins and held the best combined record in the NBA.

For the first time since 1996-97, the Spurs will end a season with a losing record.

With the Spurs' streak now snapped, Houston has the longest active postseason streak, which stands at eight years.