Bulls Fire Head Coach Jim Boylen

The Bulls have fired head coach Jim Boylen, the team announced on Friday.

Boylen went 39–84 since taking over as Chicago's head coach in December 2018. The Bulls did not make the playoffs in either of the two seasons under Boylen. He finished this year ranked No. 11 in the Eastern Conference at 22–43.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball."

"Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

Chicago's next head coach will be its third in the last seven seasons.

Former head coach Fred Hoiberg was fired in the middle of his fourth season with the franchise.