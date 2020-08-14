Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Magic forward Mo Bamba has left the NBA's campus environment in Orlando to receive a comprehensive post-coronavirus health evaluation, the team announced Friday.

He will be out for the remainder of the season.

Bamba was originally diagnosed with the coronavirus in June. He recently told The Athletic that COVID-19 temporarily impacted his senses of smell and taste, made him feel unusually fatigued and caused muscle soreness.

"I think the lesson is to take it seriously, to take it as seriously as possible," Bamba told The Athletic. "I think we all play a part in making sure that we all stay safe. It's going to take everyone."

The 22-year-old said he struggled with conditioning concerns upon his return. He played just 10 combined minutes in the NBA restart, appearing only in Orlando's first two games against Brooklyn and Sacramento.

He averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his second NBA season.

The Magic are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference and set to play the Bucks in the first round of the postseason. Game 1 begins on Tuesday.