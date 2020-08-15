Jusuf Nurkic Says Grandmother Passed Away From COVID-19

Hours before playing against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic announced his grandmother, Hana, had passed away due to COVID-19. She was 67 years old.

Nurkic announced in July that his grandmother had contracted the virus and was in a coma in their native Bosnia, according to NBA.com.

"I think people don't realize the (pandemic) is real out there," Nurkic said at the time. "We've been fortunate to be here in a safe environment, we're tested every day, but please take care of yourself, wear a damn mask if you need to wear it."

Nurkic scored 22 points with 21 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals during Portland's 126-122 win. The Blazers advance to the first round of the playoffs, where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers.