2020 NBA Playoffs: First Round Matchups, Schedule

The matchups for the First Round of the 2020 NBA playoffs are set.

The seeding in each conference was determined after teams completed their final eight games of the regular season of the restart in Orlando, Fla. The Portland Trail Blazers claimed the last spot of the upcoming postseason after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in a play-in game for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Each series will be played every other day in the bubble with the traditional best-of-seven playoff format. The NBA Finals are currently scheduled to end no later than Oct. 13, though later rounds could be moved up based on previous outcomes.

Here are the full NBA playoff matchups for the First Round and the schedule for each series. The First Round will begin on Monday, Aug. 17.

Western Conference First Round Matchups

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Aug. 18, Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 18, Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. EST, TNT Game 2: Aug. 20, Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 20, Portland at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 3: Aug. 22, Los Angeles at Portland, 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Aug. 22, Los Angeles at Portland, 8:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 4: Aug. 24, Los Angeles at Portland, 9 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 24, Los Angeles at Portland, 9 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5*: Aug. 26, Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

Aug. 26, Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 28, Los Angeles at Portland, TBD, TBD

Aug. 28, Los Angeles at Portland, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Aug. 30, Portland at Los Angeles, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Aug. 17, Dallas at L.A., 9 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 17, Dallas at L.A., 9 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 2: Aug. 19, Dallas at L.A., 9 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 19, Dallas at L.A., 9 p.m. EST, TNT Game 3: Aug. 21, L.A. at Dallas, 9 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 21, L.A. at Dallas, 9 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Aug. 23, L.A. at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Aug. 23, L.A. at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC Game 5*: Aug. 25, Dallas at L.A., TBD, TBD

Aug. 25, Dallas at L.A., TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 27, L.A. at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Aug. 27, L.A. at Dallas, TBD, ESPN Game 7*: Aug. 29, Dallas at L.A., TBD, TNT

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

Game 1: Aug 17, Utah at Denver, 1:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug 17, Utah at Denver, 1:30 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 2: Aug. 19, Utah at Denver, 4 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 19, Utah at Denver, 4 p.m. EST, TNT Game 3: Aug. 21, Denver at Utah, 4 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 21, Denver at Utah, 4 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Aug. 23, Denver at Utah, 9 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 23, Denver at Utah, 9 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5*: Aug. 25, Utah at Denver, TBD, TBD

Aug. 25, Utah at Denver, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 27, Denver at Utah, TBD, ESPN

Aug. 27, Denver at Utah, TBD, ESPN Game 7*: Aug. 29, Utah at Denver, TBD, TNT

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Aug. 18, Oklahoma City at Houston, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 18, Oklahoma City at Houston, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 2: Aug. 20, Oklahoma City at Houston, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 20, Oklahoma City at Houston, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 3: Aug. 22, Houston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 22, Houston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 4: Aug. 24, Houston at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 24, Houston at Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5*: Aug. 26, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TBD

Aug. 26, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 28, Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD

Aug. 28, Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Aug. 30, Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD, TBD​​​​​​

Eastern Conference First Round Matchups

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Orlando Magic

Game 1: Aug. 18, Orlando at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 18, Orlando at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 2: Aug. 20, Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 20, Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 3: Aug. 22, Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 22, Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Aug. 24, Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV

Aug. 24, Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV Game 5*: Aug. 26, Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

Aug. 26, Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 28, Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD

Aug. 28, Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Aug. 30, Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Aug. 17, Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 17, Brooklyn at Toronto, 4 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 2: Aug. 19, Brooklyn at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV

Aug. 19, Brooklyn at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV Game 3: Aug. 21, Toronto at Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV

Aug. 21, Toronto at Brooklyn, 1:30 p.m. EST, NBATV Game 4: Aug. 23, Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 23, Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5*: Aug. 25, Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TBD

Aug. 25, Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 27, Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN

Aug. 27, Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN Game 7*: Aug. 29, Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TNT

No. 3 Boston Celtics vs. No. 6 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: Aug. 17, Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 17, Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 2: Aug. 19, Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 19, Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 3: Aug. 21, Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 21, Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Aug. 23, Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. EST, ABC

Aug. 23, Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. EST, ABC Game 5*: Aug. 25, Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TBD

Aug. 25, Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 27, Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN

Aug. 27, Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN Game 7*: Aug. 29, Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TNT

No. 4 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 5 Miami Heat

Game 1: Aug. 18, Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 18, Miami at Indiana, 4 p.m. EST, TNT Game 2: Aug. 20, Miami at Indiana, 1 p.m. EST, ESPN

Aug. 20, Miami at Indiana, 1 p.m. EST, ESPN Game 3: Aug. 22, Indiana at Miami, 3:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 22, Indiana at Miami, 3:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 4: Aug. 24, Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT

Aug. 24, Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m. EST, TNT Game 5*: Aug. 26, Miami at Indiana, TBD, TBD

Aug. 26, Miami at Indiana, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Aug. 28, Indiana at Miami, TBD, TBD

Aug. 28, Indiana at Miami, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Aug. 30, Miami at Indiana, TBD, TBD

* – If Necessary

TBD – To Be Determined