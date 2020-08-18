Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to miss four weeks after suffering a Grade 3 right ankle sprain in Boston's 109–101 victory over the 76ers Monday night.

The team said Tuesday that further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Hayward's injury occurred late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the East first-round series when he was attempting to box out Sixers star Joel Embiid inside. After twisting his right foot, Hayward fell to the floor and was seen limping while being helped off the court. The 30-year-old finished the contest with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes played.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday night that Hayward had an ankle sprain but the team was waiting to hear more on his condition.

"Don't know the severity, but he's clearly in pain, and it looked like it had some swelling already. That's my medical review," Stevens said.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix spotted Hayward walking into Boston's meal room on crutches with a boot on his right foot.

Hayward has battled injuries during his tenure in Boston after suffering a terrible leg and ankle injury in his first Celtics game in 2017, which led to him to missing the rest of that season. This season, he's been instrumental for the team while averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds and shooting 50% from the field.

Boston will look to gain a two-game lead in its first-round series against the 76ers on Wednesday.