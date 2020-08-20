The National Basketball Players Association has been telling its players that the start of free agency could be pushed back several weeks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This year's free agency period was initially scheduled for the start of July. However, it was pushed back until mid-October following the league's COVID-19 delay.

The 2020 NBA Finals are currently scheduled to end by Oct. 13 with the 2020 NBA draft set to occur on Oct. 16. As currently scheduled, free agent negotiations can begin Oct. 18 with free agency set to begin on Oct. 19.

According to ESPN, with the league's 2021 projected revenue uncertain, a delay to the start of free agency could impact the parameters of the 2020-21 salary cap.

The 2020-21 season is currently scheduled to begin in early December. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix recently noted that the league would like to return on Dec. 1, to build an 82-game season that ends in late June.

However, ESPN reports that the union has privately suggested that the season could start later in the month, or even into the New Year.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts recently warned Sports Illustrated of a possible delay, saying, "My guess is we'll probably not start until early 2021."