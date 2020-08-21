Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo / USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a hairline fracture on his left ankle, the team announced Friday.

Further imaging revealed a medial malleolus stress fracture in the ankle. No date has been set for the procedure.

Collins hasn't played since Aug. 13 against the Nets. He appeared in just 11 games this season after missing time recovering from left shoulder surgery. Collins averaged 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game this season.