Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins Second Straight MVP Award

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be named the 2019-20 MVP on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Antetokounmpo will be named MVP for the second straight year. He is now the third active player with multiple MVP awards and joins Lakers forward LeBron James and Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Milwaukee's forward followed up his first MVP with another dominant campaign in 2019-20. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in the regular season, shooting 55.3% from the field. The seven-year veteran led the Bucks to a 56–17 record, the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo dominated the regular season, but he and the Bucks struggled mightily in the playoffs. Milwaukee exited the NBA bubble after a five-game loss to the Heat in the second round, extending the franchise's five-decade Finals drought.

The 25-year-old has amassed a Hall-of-Fame resume through his first seven seasons despite falling short of the Finals. Antetokounmpo is a four-time All-Star and three-time All-Defense honoree, and he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon are the only other players in NBA history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.