Four teams are battling for the NBA's 2020 title, with both conference finals underway in the bubble.

The Heat lead 3-1 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are looking for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 but will have their work cut out for them as they look for a comeback in Game 5 Thursday night. The Heat, meanwhile, won the NBA title in 2012 and 2013, last reaching the Finals in 2014.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers lead the Nuggets 2-1. Denver fought its way to the semis with a Game 7 win against the Clippers in the conference semifinals, denying the league a highly-anticipated matchup between both Los Angeles teams.

The Nuggets will look to even the series against the Lakers in Game 4 Wednesday night. The Lakers should feel confident with Anthony Davis and LeBron's dominance, also knowing they have never lost a playoff series in their past six postseason matchups against the Nuggets.

The NBA has tentatively set Game 1 for the NBA Finals to be Sept. 30, with each series played every other day except for a two-day gap between Game 4 and Game 5, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. This is subject to change if either of the conference finals end up needing seven games.

Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics (3) vs. Miami Heat (5)

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114, OT

Game 2: Heat 105, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Game 4: Heat 112, Celtics 109 (Miami leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 7: TBD (ESPN)*

*If necessary

Western Conference Finals

Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Denver Nuggets (3)

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Game 3: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106 (Lakers lead series 2-1)

Game 4: Sept. 24, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Sept. 26, 9 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 6: Sept. 28, TBD (TNT)*

Game 7: Sept. 30, TBD (TNT)*

*If necessary

NBA Finals (subject to change)

Game 1: Sept. 30

Game 2: Oct. 2

Game 3: Oct. 4

Game 4: Oct. 6

Game 5: Oct. 9

Game 6: Oct. 11

Game 7: Oct. 13