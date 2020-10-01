LeBron James is about to get another ring and everything that means. But as he’s proven in year 17, he’s not done yet.

And now his championship window has been extended, thanks to Anthony Davis, who dominated in his first NBA Finals game putting up a ridiculous stat line while making the Miami Heat look little.

It’s about time people recognize and accept that the Los Angeles Lakers are a great team. They’ve got pieces that fit, length, experience and guys who know their roles. And they absolutely lock down on defense.

But of course, most importantly, they have two of, if not the two best players in the world. Which is why the Heat appear overmatched in this series and also why there is no reason to believe the Lakers as constructed competing for the championship is a one year thing.

When LeBron first got to LA, I’m sure most of us thought getting another title, with a third franchise, was hardly a guarantee. But now he’s about to accomplish that and here’s the thing, it won’t even be The Last Dance.

Because while both he and AD are essentially at their peaks, even if he ever does decline, we’ve seen that Davis is ready and able to be the man when that phase comes. Between his size, skills, and brain; it’ll be a long long time before LeBron truly falls off.

Somehow, James might be poised for yet another run, as the NBA still belongs to him...and Anthony Davis.