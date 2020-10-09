Report: Goran Dragic to Miss Game 5 With Torn Plantar Fascia

Heat guard Goran Dragic will reportedly miss Friday's Game 5 of the NBA Finals while still recovering from a torn plantar fascia on his left foot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Dragic hasn't played since Game 1 when he suffered the injury. He lasted 15 minutes with six points, three assists and two steals in a 116-98 loss.

Dragic dressed and attempted to warm up before Game 4 but was unable to play. He had dealt with the injury earlier in the playoffs, but said ahead of Game 4 that he was still in a lot of pain.

“It’s already damaged,” Dragic said. "I snapped it. The injury is not new. I played the last two series; it was not so severe. It’s already as bad as it is. I am dealing with a lot of pain. That’s the main concern. I don’t want to be a liability on the floor for my team. I want to be the best I can be.”

In 16 games, Dragic has averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the NBA playoffs.