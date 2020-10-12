The Lakers won their 17th NBA championship over the Heat on Sunday night, but the team has yet to make any celebration plans, according to the Los Angeles Times.

State and county health officials across California have continued to ban large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the L.A. Times, rumors surfaced that the Lakers would possibly throw a virtual parade or party, but the team has yet to indicate if they will take place.

Los Angeles cruised to a 106–93 victory over the Heat in Game 6 on Sunday night to give the team its first title since 2010. The Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 5 in the final seconds, but Sunday's game was decisive nearly from the opening tip.

LeBron James cemented his G.O.A.T. claim by winning his fourth career NBA Finals MVP Award, trailing only Michael Jordan, who earned the honor six times. James finished the night with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, extending his record of career triple-doubles in the NBA Finals to 11. Anthony Davis had 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Sunday's win gave the Lakers their first title since 2010 when Kobe Bryant led the team to a victory over the Celtics in seven games. That championship was the second of back-to-back titles for Los Angeles, who beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

Despite the city's ban on large gatherings, fans poured into the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the Lakers' latest title. The celebration resulted in police arresting 76 people and over 30 buildings and businesses being damaged.

