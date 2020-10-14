We are less than 72 hours removed from LeBron James and the Lakers claiming the Larry O'Brien Trophy, but the rumor mill continues to roll as we await the 2020-21 season. The coaching carousel is moving at full speed, and there is plenty of intrigue regarding the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The league's landscape could look far different entering next season following James's fourth championship.

So which players and coaches could be on the move before 2020-21? Check out the latest crop of NBA news and rumors.

• Former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is a potential candidate to join Steve Nash’s coaching staff in Brooklyn. (Frank Isola, ESPN)

• The Knicks could trade down from the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. (Marc Berman, New York Post)

• Stan Van Gundy is a candidate for the Pelicans' head coaching vacancy. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• LaMelo Ball signed an endorsement deal with Puma. (Official announcement)

• Tyronn Lue's candidacy for the Rockets' coaching vacancy has "gathered significant momentum." (Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, ESPN)