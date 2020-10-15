Instagram/Ryan Basch

There are few things in life more precious than the moment a couple gets engaged, especially when they get to share it with Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Wade was taking a stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. when he happened upon a magical proposal. The photographer luckily captured Wade in the background, and the three-time NBA champion had the purest reaction. The photos show a shocked Wade putting his hand over his heart as he's undoubtedly flooded with emotion.

Wade also joined the couple to take a photo, and he later reposted their pictures to his Instagram story.

"It was so dope to witness you guys love!" he wrote on Instagram.

In case he wasn't excited enough, Wade even DM'd the couple to say, "I need y'all marriage to work. It's now on my conscious [sic] haha."

Plenty of celebrities have accidentally photobombed couples' photos over the years, but none of them had a response as sweet and wholesome as Wade's.