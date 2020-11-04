NBA Rumors: Pelicans Discussing Jrue Holiday Trade

We still don't know when the 2020-21 NBA season will actually begin, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from running as we approach the draft and free agency.

The Warriors and Timberwolves could trade out of their respective spots atop the draft, while a slate of contenders could make a splash in free agency. There should be plenty of player movement ahead in the coming weeks.

The Pelicans are one team that could undergo a roster makeover before the start of 2020-21. New Orleans is reportedly discussing trades involving guard Jrue Holiday, and "several contending teams," are interested, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. As Zion Williamson enters his second season, it appears as though the Pelicans are fully committing to their youth movement.

Check out the latest NBA news and rumors below:

• The Celtics are willing to trade their three first-round picks in order to move up in the 2020 draft. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Rockets are not interested in trading James Harden in a deal with the 76ers. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The Timberwolves have met with LaMelo Ball as they assess who to select with the No. 1 pick. (Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

• The NBPA will vote on a Dec. 22 start date for the 2020-21 season this week. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)