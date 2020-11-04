Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday and called for justice after the death of Ericka Weems, a 37-year-old woman who was killed in Akron, Ohio in recent days.

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!" James wrote. "My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems"

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Weems was found dead in her home around 3 p.m. Monday, having been fatally shot. The local paper reports that she ran a daycare out of her home after moving back to Akron this year.

According to the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield, she was the sister of Brandon Weems, who was promoted to the Cavaliers' director of scouting in 2017 and was a teammate of James's at St. Mary-St. Vincent High School in Akron.

In 2018, he opened the I Promise School in the city, which serves more than 400 students and additionally provides free tuition, bicycles, transportation, breakfast and lunch for students.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, has long used his influence to fight racism and police brutality. Recently, James has demanded the arrest of the police officers who killed 26-year-old Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March, and he called for justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

In August, after 29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wis., James told reporters, "Quite frankly, it’s just f---ed up in our community. And I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified."