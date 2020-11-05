Report: NBA Aiming to Have Limited Fans in Arena Suites

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: NBA Aiming to Have 25-50% Fan Capacity in Arena Suites This Season

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA is looking to have a limited number of fans at games amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The league reportedly is aiming to have 25–50% fan capacity in arena suites. Fans would have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, wearing face masks and undergoing coronavirus testing. Other changes to fan protocol could include courtside seats sitting 10-12 feet away from the court.

"The NBA's goal is some amount of fans to start the season, depending on each market's restrictions," reports Charania.

The league has yet to set a start date for the 2020-21 season, but the National Basketball Players Association could vote on a potential Dec. 22 start date as soon as Thursday night.

Charania reported earlier this week that players have had several calls recently about next season's start date and feel that a Dec. 22 start is inevitable. If the season started next month, it would reportedly include a 72-game regular-season schedule with an All-Star break that lasts for six days in early March. 

A Jan. 18 start date is also being considered, though, the possible financial ramifications of the start date could be significant. Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes also reported that a "substantial faction" of NBA players are pushing the league to start the season on Jan. 18.

Given that the Lakers took home the NBA championship on Oct. 11, the team would only have a two-month offseason if the league starts in December. Usually, the offseason is roughly 140 days.

Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported that the NBA was planning to begin the season without fans in the stands. The league hopes to play games in home arenas in 2020-21 and is "open to the idea of regional pods and intra-conference scheduling."

YOU MAY LIKE

Delonte West has signed with a one-year deal with a Chinese team. (Getty Images)
NBA

Delonte West Seen Playing Basketball at Recovery Center

West checked into a rehab facility in October with the help of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Josh-Sargent-USMNT-Werder-Bremen
Play
Soccer

Werder Bremen Won't Release Sargent for USMNT Camp

The Bundesliga club is only releasing players who are not leaving the country for the international window.

Soccer

A decision on the NBA's return-to-play plan is not expected this week.
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Aiming to Have Limited Fans in Arena Suites

The NBA reportedly is looking to have a limited number of fans at games to start the season.

volleyball stock
College

Players: Oregon St Coach Used Abuse to Free up Scholarships

Oregon St. volleyball players say the toxic environment included pressure and abusive behavior from the head coach in order to free up scholarships.

Press-Lloyd-NWSL-Expansion-Draft
Play
Soccer

USWNT Veterans Left Unprotected for NWSL Expansion Draft

Just because the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath were left unprotected doesn't mean they're likely to be selected, though.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

Report: Air Force-Army Game Off This Weekend Due to COVID-19

Saturday's Air Force-Army game will reportedly not take place this weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

helaire
Play
Video

DraftKings Week 9 Low Ownership and Bargain Buys

Finding players with low ownership and inexpensive salaries is crucial to success when building lineups in Daily Fantasy Football on DraftKings. Having a player on your roster that is less than 10% owner compared to 25% ownership can be the difference of hundreds of thousands, ...read more

  • 44 minutes ago