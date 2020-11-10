Boston Celtics player, coach and commentator Tom Heinsohn died on Tuesday, the Boston Globe reports. Heinsohn was 86.

Heinsohn, who was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1956, played for the franchise with NBA legends Bob Cousy and Bill Russell. During his time as a player, he won eight championships in nine seasons and was named a six-time NBA All-Star. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and then as a coach in 2015.

Heinsohn is one of four people to be inducted as both a player and coach, joining former teammate Bill Sharman, John Wooden and Lenny Wilkens. Heinsohn also won the 1957 NBA Rookie of the Year. One of Heinsohn's best performances of his playing career happened in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 1957. Against the St. Louis Hawks, Heinsohn led the team with 39 points and 23 rebounds as the Celtics captured its first championship banner.

In his championship runs, Heinsohn was the leading scorer in four of the team's titles. His No. 15 jersey was retired in 1965 and he finished his NBA career with 12,194 points, averaging nearly 19 per game.

The Celtics' ownership issued the following statement:

"This is a devastating loss. Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever."

Heinsohn grew up in Union City, N.J., and attended St. Michael's High School before going to Holy Cross. He helped lead the Crusaders to the National Invitational Tournament in 1954 and two NCAA postseason appearances.

As a coach, Heinsohn won 427 games, made six playoff appearances in nine years. He coached former players such as John Havlicek, Tom Sanders, Don Nelson, Dave Cowens, Jo Jo White and Don Chaney.

Heinsohn did color commentary for the Celtics on the team’s TV broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman.

Two-time NBA All-Star and former Celtic Isaiah Thomas and former center Kendrick Perkins shared their condolences and memories on Twitter for Heinsohn.