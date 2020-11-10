Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated

Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday.

Heinsohn was a member of the Celtics organization for over six decades as a player, coach and broadcaster. He won Rookie of the Year with Boston in 1957, leading the Celtics with 39 points and 23 rebounds in a Game 7 win over the St. Louis Hawks in the NBA Finals. Heinsohn retired in 1965 after six All-Star appearances and eight championships, and he quickly returned to the hardwood as a coach in 1969.

Boston won two more titles with Heinson as the team's head coach in 1974 and 1976. Younger generations of Celtics fans have come to know Heinsohn as the Celtics' color analyst on TV broadcasts, where the Boston lifer handed out his patented "Tommy Points" for hustle plays.

Numerous players and broadcasters paid tribute to Heinsohn on social media on Tuesday, honoring one of the most important figures in Celtics history.