Staying committed to the Houston Rockets for the long haul may not be the worst move for James Harden. He does thrive in isolation after all.

And if Russell Westbrook is indeed traded and Harden stays put, he’ll have the ball in his hands, and the entire franchise on his back. It is worth pointing out that Harden’s game hasn’t exactly been a fit with the last several star teammates he was paired with as Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and perhaps now Westbrook have all come and gone from Houston.

Though to me, the one he really deserves blame for is CP3, because they actually worked well together and even came close to beating the Kevin Durant Warriors. If it was friction between the two that led to the end of that partnership, it isn’t a good look for Harden as we all know what Paul is about, you just have to get used to hearing his mouth.

In Harden’s defense, the Rockets are the only team to make the playoffs every single year since he was traded there. And The Beard has averaged at least 25 points per game in every single season in Houston and over 30 in the last three. So if his career continues with the Rockets, while a championship might not be on the table, neither are those expectations.

Therefore what he is typically criticized for could now be spun as overachieving. And there’s also something to be said for the adulation he’d receive being loyal to the fan base.

At this juncture, I don’t know if anyone is going to change their mind about Harden, change of scenery, or not. In Houston at least he’ll continue to get to shoot his shot.