Report: Pacers' Guard Victor Oladipo Committed to Indiana

Report: Pacers Guard Victor Oladipo Wants to Remain In Indiana

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo wants to remain with the franchise for the 2020-21 season, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reports. 

Oladipo told The Athletic that he informed the Pacers' organization that he is fully committed to the franchise. However, according to a previous report by J. Michael of the IndyStar, the two-time NBA All-Star asked numerous teams if he could join them instead of playing for the Pacers.

"I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me," Oladipo told The Athletic. "That's just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I'm focused on leading this franchise to a title."

Oladipo, 28, has been with the Pacers since 2017. During his tenure in Indiana, a quad injury from the 2018-19 season has limited in some capacities.

The shooting guard has made it known that he wants to play for a championship-caliber team. Oladipo is eligible for an extension this offseason. However, according to The Athletic, he is not expected to entertain an extension due to the collective bargaining agreement in relation to what Indiana can offer. 

Oladipo is eligible for a max deal of four years, $112.9 million this offseason. Next offseason, Oladipo's max salary is five years and $195.6 million or four years and $145 million with a new team. 

In 19 games in the abbreviated 2019-20 season, Oladipo averaged 14.5 points (the team's fourth-leading scorer) and 2.9 assists in nearly 28 minutes of action. 

