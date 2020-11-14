Report: NBA Looking to Start Preseason Play on Dec. 11

The NBA is planning to play its preseason games from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Each team has the option to request three or four games, and all teams must host at least one home game, per Charania.

The league's board of governors voted Tuesday to approve an amended agreement to the collective bargaining agreement, allowing for a 72-game season that would begin on Dec. 22.

With the change to the CBA, NBA free agency would begin two days after the NBA Draft, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.