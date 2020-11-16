Report: Anthony Davis to Decline Player Option, Become Free Agent

Just over a month after helping the Lakers defeat the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, star forward Anthony Davis is reportedly declining his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and will be an unrestricted free agent, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Players with options have until Monday to decide whether or not to opt in for next season or elect free agency.

Per Haynes, the move was expected by those around the league, and it's likely the Lakers will sign Davis to a multi-year deal once free agency begins on Nov. 22. Davis had one year remaining on the five-year, $127 million deal he signed with the Pelicans.

Other Lakers with player options are Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee. The team agreed in principle to acquire Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in this year's draft.

Dwight Howard, Jared Dudley and Markieff Morris are also unrestricted free agents. The lone Lakers who remain under contract for next season are LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Talen Horton-Tucker.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks per game, earning first-team All-NBA honors. He upped his performance in the playoffs, putting up 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 21 postseason games, winning his first career NBA championship in his eighth season in the league.