NBA Rumors: Lakers Nearing Deal for Thunder's Dennis Schröder

The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in advances talks to try and acquire Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schröder in exchange for the No. 28 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, guard Danny Green has also been a focal point of the trade. ESPN reports that the deal "is well on course to be completed on Monday."

ESPN reported earlier on Sunday that teams were informed that the moratorium on trades will end at noon ET Monday.

The 27-year-old Schröder is coming off of one of the best seasons in his NBA career, having averaged 18.9 points and four assists per game last season with the Thunder. Schröder was also one of the finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Earlier this week, the Thunder promoted assistant coach Mark Daigneault to head coach. Daigneault was an assistant coach for the Thunder throughout the 2019–20 season and was previously the head coach of Oklahoma City's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, from 2014-19. His promotion potentially signals the team is looking to rebuild this season.

Star point guard Chris Paul also remains the topic of trade conversations, with ESPN reporting Tuesday night that the Suns are the latest team that has expressed interest in dealing for the future Hall of Famer.

Oklahoma City went 44–28 last season and has the No. 21 and No. 25 picks in the upcoming 2020 NBA draft.

