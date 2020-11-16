NBA Draft 2020: Complete Draft Order of All 60 Picks

Following two delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's finally time for the NBA draft.

The league will host the draft virtually for the first time ever on Wednesday night. Commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the picks live from ESPN's headquarters in Connecticut. Some of the drafted players are expected to join the broadcast virtually.

The draft was originally scheduled for June, but following the league's COVID-19 delay, it was pushed back until mid-October. In September, the NBA and NBPA agreed to move the draft date again as part of a series of key offseason dates that were shifted.

The Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after winning the lottery. The Warriors, Hornets, Bulls and Cavaliers round out the top five.

There's still plenty of buzz over who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman appear likely to be the first two players off the board. In his latest mock draft, Woo also predicts that LaMelo Ball will go to the Bulls with the No. 4 pick, while other standouts like Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija and Tyrese Haliburton are in the top 10.

Ahead of Wednesday's event, check out the full NBA draft order for all 60 picks.

Round 1:

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers

22. Denver Nuggets

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics

Round 2:

31. Dallas Mavericks

32. Charlotte Hornets

33. Minnesota Timberwolves

34. Philadelphia 76ers

35. Sacramento Kings

36. Philadelphia 76ers

37. Washington Wizards

38. New York Knicks

39. New Orleans Pelicans

40. Memphis Grizzlies

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. New Orleans Pelicans

43. Sacramento Kings

44. Chicago Bulls

45. Orlando Magic

46. Portland Trail Blazers

47. Boston Celtics

48. Golden State Warriors

49. Philadelphia 76ers

50. Atlanta Hawks

51. Golden State Warriors

52. Sacramento Kings

53. Oklahoma City Thunder

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Brooklyn Nets

56. Charlotte Hornets

57. Los Angeles Clippers

58. Philadelphia 76ers

59. Toronto Raptors

60. New Orleans Pelicans