NBA Draft 2020: Complete Draft Order of All 60 Picks

NBA Draft 2020: Complete Draft Order for Rounds 1 and 2
Following two delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's finally time for the NBA draft.
The league will host the draft virtually for the first time ever on Wednesday night. Commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the picks live from ESPN's headquarters in Connecticut. Some of the drafted players are expected to join the broadcast virtually.
The draft was originally scheduled for June, but following the league's COVID-19 delay, it was pushed back until mid-October. In September, the NBA and NBPA agreed to move the draft date again as part of a series of key offseason dates that were shifted.
The Timberwolves have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after winning the lottery. The Warriors, Hornets, Bulls and Cavaliers round out the top five.
There's still plenty of buzz over who will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman appear likely to be the first two players off the board. In his latest mock draft, Woo also predicts that LaMelo Ball will go to the Bulls with the No. 4 pick, while other standouts like Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija and Tyrese Haliburton are in the top 10.
Ahead of Wednesday's event, check out the full NBA draft order for all 60 picks.
Round 1:
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics
15. Orlando Magic
16. Portland Trail Blazers
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Dallas Mavericks
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Philadelphia 76ers
22. Denver Nuggets
23. Utah Jazz
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. Oklahoma City Thunder
26. Boston Celtics
27. New York Knicks
28. Los Angeles Lakers
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics
Round 2:
31. Dallas Mavericks
32. Charlotte Hornets
33. Minnesota Timberwolves
34. Philadelphia 76ers
35. Sacramento Kings
36. Philadelphia 76ers
37. Washington Wizards
38. New York Knicks
39. New Orleans Pelicans
40. Memphis Grizzlies
41. San Antonio Spurs
42. New Orleans Pelicans
43. Sacramento Kings
44. Chicago Bulls
45. Orlando Magic
46. Portland Trail Blazers
47. Boston Celtics
48. Golden State Warriors
49. Philadelphia 76ers
50. Atlanta Hawks
51. Golden State Warriors
52. Sacramento Kings
53. Oklahoma City Thunder
54. Indiana Pacers
55. Brooklyn Nets
56. Charlotte Hornets
57. Los Angeles Clippers
58. Philadelphia 76ers
59. Toronto Raptors
60. New Orleans Pelicans