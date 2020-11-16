NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for All 60 Picks

Well, there are less than 72 hours until the draft. We’ve all waited a long time to say that. The NBA’s transaction moratorium lifts today. And all things considered, this will be one of the busiest stretches in league history, with teams staring down roster changes via Wednesday’s draft and free agency, which officially begins Friday. So brace yourself for a flurry of trades and transactional news, with several big-name players potentially on the move. It seems like stating the obvious at this point, but the NBA landscape may look much different a week from now.

As things stand on Monday morning, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman appear likely to be the first two players off the board—that much, at least from my standpoint, feels clear. Beyond that, things become trickier to piece together. Expect another update as the draft gets closer. But for now, here are SI’s latest projections for all 60 picks, based heavily on intel and the latest buzz I’m hearing around the league.

For further reading, you can dive into SI's Top 80 prospects

1. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Although there’s been much discussion publicly surrounding the Timberwolves’ decision at No. 1, within league circles, this situation appears far less confusing. As I’ve reported in recent weeks, a wide range of teams have been operating as if Edwards will be Minnesota’s selection. The Wolves have done their best to send mixed signals to market the pick and have explored a range of trade possibilities, and a deal would probably be their preference in the end. But for the most part, the educated assumptions I’ve heard from executives and front office personnel have not wavered much. There’s been minimal belief that Minnesota will opt for LaMelo Ball over Edwards. There’s also skepticism that the Timberwolves ultimately find a deal they like enough to pursue—and though there’s certainly time left for that to change, many have penciled in Edwards as the choice here.

While there’s justifiable debate as to who the draft’s top prospect really is, Edwards has a strong case, with an elite physical profile, an improving jump shot, underrated playmaking skills, and potential to be a good defender as he matures. He has a lot to learn, and his overall efficiency and level of engagement must improve. But factoring in his team context and development trajectory, Edwards has really just started to tap into his ability. He fits comfortably with the Timberwolves’ core pieces, and will benefit from playing with better players for the first time, which should naturally help his shot selection to an extent. Edwards continues to track as the best answer and presumptive solution for Minnesota.

2. Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The dust has settled a bit with regard to this selection, and whether or not the Warriors make a deal, most rival teams are preparing as if Wiseman will be off the board at No. 2. Teams interested in Wiseman have operated under the thought that that they have to trade up in front of Charlotte, and it’s known that the Warriors are interested in moving back in the lottery, seeking to draft a young player while also upgrading their frontcourt with a veteran who can help them win now. The most logical trade partners here are San Antonio and Detroit: both can use a long-term center in Wiseman, can offer LaMarcus Aldridge or Blake Griffin, respectively, and most importantly can offer Golden State a pathway out of Andrew Wiggins’ contract. The Warriors will have to weigh those types of opportunities carefully, but their immediate desire to win is going to be a factor here.

Although teams didn’t have much Wiseman film to work with, his immense size and physical tools, defensive ceiling and potential to develop a reliable jump shot are major calling cards. While the argument against investing early draft capital in a center is understandable, it’s not often you get those three traits in the same teenage prospect. He would have a better case at No. 1 if a different team held the pick. But Wiseman should be a more than sufficient prize for whichever team ends up with him on draft night, and has all the ability to be successful.

Graphic by Bryce Wood

3. Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Charlotte is likely to face a difficult choice on draft night, as LaMelo Ball should be on the board for them and present a fascinating upside proposition. But all indications have been that selecting Ball here is not a no-brainer for the Hornets, and Okongwu has gained momentum amongst rival teams in recent weeks as Charlotte’s presumed selection at No. 3. The Hornets have long been thought to be targeting a big with this pick and were widely linked to Wiseman, but their level of interest in meeting Minnesota’s price to trade up two spots remains unclear. Their decision here will have a domino effect on the rest of the lottery. I wouldn’t totally rule Ball out here yet, but there’s more momentum surrounding Okongwu at this point in time.

Okongwu’s defensive-minded style and mobile, anticipatory play makes him well-suited for the NBA game, despite being undersized for a center. He should enable his team to deploy smaller lineups without giving up an edge around the rim. Okongwu’s offensive game is a work in progress, and his ball skills and shooting are currently subpar, but he’s shown flashes of passing ability and has an overall good sense of himself as a player. If he becomes a more consistent threat to put up points in addition to his other strengths, he should be a valuable piece.

4. Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19

Ball’s situation continues to be the primary determinant in the flow of the draft lottery, but in any case it’s hard to see him lasting too long outside the top three. He makes a real degree of sense for Chicago, with the Bulls in dire need of a creative playmaker and Coby White better-suited as a two-guard long-term. There’s some thought around the NBA that Zach LaVine could be had via trade as well, so his presence shouldn’t be an impediment. The Bulls have done a good job disguising their intentions with this pick, but they’ve long been thought to covet Deni Avdija, who could be the choice here whether or not Ball is on the board. Obi Toppin is also in the mix here, but his skill set would appear redundant with Lauri Markkanen also on the roster.

At the end of the day, Ball has a real chance to end up as the best player in this draft, but opinion varies widely depending who you talk to. His size, innate playmaking instincts and creativity with the ball are all difficult to find, but his carefree style, ball-dominance and lack of winning history are concerning for some teams. But the upside proposition is easily evident, and he could evolve into one of the league’s best passers. Ball’s iffy three-point shooting remains his biggest impediment to stardom, but if he can make enough to keep defenses honest, he has all the pieces to be a quality starter at bare minimum. For better or worse, Ball will garner the spotlight right away. But ultimately, Ball would seem difficult for Chicago to pass on, and could be the connective piece that ties together an underachieving young roster.

5. Cavaliers: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Avdija and Obi Toppin have been the two players strongly connected to Cleveland, with the team in search of a more versatile frontcourt piece to pair with its young guards. Avdija gets the nod here for now, as his playmaking potential and comfort playing on the perimeter is a more natural match for the Cavaliers’ core. Speculatively, if Ball makes it to this spot, the Cavs would probably think hard, although it would likely require them to move on from Collin Sexton or Darius Garland. There’s also some talk about Cleveland trading back from this spot for the right offer.

Optimists hope Avdija evolves into an oversized secondary playmaker and maximizes his promising passing skills, and they also see value in his floor. Even if his handle doesn’t peak to the point where he’s functionally a guard, Avdija should at least shoot it well enough to keep defenses honest, and he’s a quality downhill playmaker who should be able to attack closeouts and rotations comfortably. If his defense proves passable, he has an easy pathway to value.

6. Hawks: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Williams remains the hottest name on the board coming into draft week, with many teams expecting him to come off the board in the 4-8 range. He could be a fit for Atlanta or another team at this spot. The Hawks have been active in trade discussions involving this pick, with an impetus to compete for the playoffs and a wealth of cap space. Atlanta has made a draft-day trade two years running, and there’s a real chance that continues, with the Hawks looking to upgrade their roster while potentially moving back in the draft, as well.

Although Williams lacks a true NBA skill at this stage, his strongly-built frame, defensive projectability and flashes as a shooter and playmaker make him a highly moldable modern forward. It’s easy to see improvement in key areas that would make him a versatile, multi-positional lineup cog. He’s been the biggest winner over the past couple weeks, working out for multiple teams inside the top seven and with league sources continually linking him to the Pistons. It appears Williams won’t fall much further than this.

7. Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ulm (France)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19

As previously noted, the Pistons have been heavily tied to Patrick Williams, but there’s a real chance he’s off the board here. It’s also worth noting that Detroit was permitted to watch LaMelo Ball work out in recent days. While he could be a trade-up target, it’s also possible Detroit simply represents his absolute floor. But assuming both players are gone, there’s believed to be traction for Hayes here, as the Pistons begin to remake the roster and search for a lead playmaker worth developing. Hayes will require some seasoning, but there are teams who have fallen in love with his skill level and feel, and he has good size for his position, though he’s not a great run-jump athlete. His natural craft and smarts pushed him up the board over the course of a solid year in Germany. The Pistons are a strong fit, with a longer competitive timeframe and the ability to give him meaningful minutes and freedom to make mistakes early on.

8. Knicks: Obi Toppin, F/C, Dayton

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | RS Sophomore

Although there’s a chance he’ll slip out of the top five, it would be surprising to see Toppin fall further than this. Sources have strongly linked him to New York for some time, and the fact Toppin is repped by CAA doesn’t hurt. Cleveland is viewed as a likely landing spot for Toppin as well, but in this scenario, Chicago opting for Ball pushes him down the board. Although this wouldn’t be a need pick for the Knicks, Toppin would be a long-term fit with R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson and should be ready to play immediately. His inside-out scoring ability and consistent energy should make him a potential Rookie of the Year candidate wherever he lands. Toppin’s age is only a holdup for teams to a certain point, and in the context of this draft, draft he feels like a pretty safe bet in the eyes of many.

9. Wizards: Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

In this scenario, Haliburton falls a little bit but would probably be hard to pass up for Washington, as the best prospect available and a player capable of augmenting the team’s current core. Haliburton’s basketball IQ, intangibles, intuitive passing and ability to space the floor are all strong selling points, and if he can add more individual offense and improve his handle, he could be a steal if allowed to slip. The Wizards have a greater need at center and on the wing, but can choose to address those things in free agency should a guard they like fall here. According to league sources, Washington is also open to moving back in the draft, and could shop this pick accordingly.

10. Suns: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Sophomore

Phoenix is thought to be high on Lewis, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Suns grab him here, even considering the wings left on the board. While the Suns’ pursuit of Chris Paul could shake things up, Phoenix has been looking to upgrade the backcourt, I’m told, and seems to be prioritizing shooting as well. Lewis would be a strong fit, with great end-to-end speed and the capacity to play off the ball situationally, a combination that would mesh well with Devin Booker. But he’s more a developmental talent, and what becomes of this pick may come down to how badly the Suns want to make the playoffs next season.

11. Spurs: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Freshman

It appears Okoro has slipped a bit in recent weeks, primarily as a result of Patrick Williams’ ascent within the lottery, and his range is now more like 9-12. But it would be surprising to see him fall too far, and the Spurs would be a particularly soft landing spot in that event. The primary on-court holdup for teams is Okoro’s shooting, with opinion varying as to how much he can improve on that front—something San Antonio has historically had success with. Okoro is one of the top on-ball defenders in the draft, with impressive strength and balance that allow him to stay with a variety of players on the perimeter, and has the physical ability to play right away and earn minutes. He’s a good passer with above-average feel on the perimeter. But if the shot never pans out, there’s some risk here. There’s also some thought that San Antonio is open to moving its veteran players and aiming to get younger, which is worth keeping in mind.

12. Kings: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

There’s been minimal buzz surrounding Sacramento leading into Monte McNair’s first draft at the helm, and while the Kings will strongly value analytics, it won’t be the only factor in their decision. Vassell’s range appears to start at No. 8 and ends in the early teens. He’s a stellar team defender and capable shooter (although I’ve heard varying degrees of concern about his release mechanics), with the primary holdup for teams being a lack of great explosiveness at the rim and a limited handle. Still, Vassell neatly fits a useful archetype as a potential starting-caliber piece, and is an easy fit on most rosters. Sacramento stands to get younger on the wing, and should be able to do that at this spot.

13. Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

Expect Bey to come off the board in the 11-14 range, where he’s a neat fit with all four teams and can be a plug-and-play option at forward. The Pelicans have a competitive trade market for Jrue Holiday, and could end up acquiring another lottery pick in a bigger trade. But if New Orleans uses this selection, there figures to be an emphasis on players with the ability shore up last season’s shoddy defense, as well as space the floor and play off of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Bey certainly checks those boxes, and while his ceiling isn’t immense, the Pelicans don’t have to swing on upside in this range.

14. Celtics (from Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

According to league sources, Boston has angled to combine its three first-round picks and move up. At this point, interest in that type of package appears lukewarm. It appears more likely the Celtics use the picks as part of a bigger trade, or make a series of smaller deals instead. Expect them to use at least one of their picks, with Hampton being a candidate here if they keep No. 14. Teams are all over the board on Hampton, but his size and athletic profile set him apart from the other guards in his range, and a situation where he doesn’t have to play as a primary ballhandler right away should be good for his development. If he shoots more consistently, he has a chance to produce solid value here.

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

15. Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Freshman

There’s some talk the Magic may want to move up in the draft, but they can pick from a number of solid guards and wings on the board at this spot. They’ve lacked a dynamic backcourt scorer for some time, and Maxey would be a nice match, with potential to evolve into a quality two-way contributor. Although he’ll need to move the ball more consistently, Maxey has a utilitarian style, plays with confidence, and has solid defensive potential with his body type and toughness. If his jump shot improves, his ceiling is as high as anyone’s in this range. Don’t expect him to fall too far out of the lottery.

16. Trail Blazers: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

There hasn’t been much chatter surrounding Portland at this point, but the Blazers tend to prioritize ability and upside over positional fit, and the emergence of Gary Trent shouldn’t preclude them from adding another quality shooter. Nesmith’s range starts in the late lottery and ends around here, with his pure jump shot providing a relatively safe floor, as well as an intriguing ceiling in a league where tall shooters. He has a chance to be one of the better shooters in the league in a best-case scenario, and has enough of a complementary skillset to be more than a pure specialist.

17. Timberwolves (from Nets): Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Freshman

In addition to No. 1, Minnesota has this pick and No. 33, and this selection is thought to be available for trade. If the Timberwolves keep it, Achiuwa is a nice fit, noting their need for a more physical big to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns. Achiuwa is an older prospect, and there are persistent questions surrounding his feel, but he plays hard and showed an improved willingness to do the dirty work in his time at Memphis. Teams tend to view him as a long-term center with skill potential rather than as a true stretch forward, but Achiuwa is also a decent shooter and has a good athletic profile for that type of role. This would be a close to optimal landing spot for him.

18. Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos (Serbia)

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

Don’t be surprised if a different team ends up making this pick—as I’ve previously reported, Dallas has made it very available, and is seeking a veteran rotation upgrade. In the past couple days, the Pokusevski chatter has revolved around the Mavericks and Nets, in addition to the Thunder, who have had serious interest for months but would need to trade up to land him. This is a spot in the draft where it would appear he can be had. The Mavs are more than comfortable drafting international talent, and if they don’t move this pick, they could grab him here. Pokusevski is likely a couple years away from making serious contributions, and there are concerns about his frail body type, but the upside, with his height and impressive ball skills, makes him a worthy gamble. I’ve consistently heard he intends to be on a roster next season, rather than return overseas to develop, which should have some impact on his suitors.

19. Nets (from 76ers): Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Brooklyn is looking to contend immediately and appears open to making a major move, having been linked to James Harden and Jrue Holiday. The thought around the NBA is that if Brooklyn doesn’t trade this pick, they plan to draft a player for the future, aiming to develop a high-level contributor for down the line rather than force-feed minutes to a rookie. Terry would be a strong fit here as a high-level shooter who could massively benefit from the tutelage of Steve Nash, and eventually grow into a full-time point guard. Right now, he’s better-suited as a floor-spacing, playmaking combo, but Terry’s upside is significant if he can become a more dynamic player off the dribble. As things stand, his range begins in the late teens and runs into the mid-20s.

20. Heat: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Stewart checks all the key boxes for Miami, as a tough, bruising, defensive-minded big who would be a long-term philosophical match with the Heat program. He’s made strides as a jump shooter and is viewed by some scouts as one of the safer bets in the draft, particularly amongst the available bigs. His elite length should effectively compensate for his lack of height, and he’s sneakily a pretty good athlete, particularly for a player his size. His willingness to do the dirty work is a strong selling point, and Stewart is vying for draft position in a group of bigs that includes Jalen Smith, Vernon Carey and Zeke Nnaji. He’s arguably the most well-rounded prospect of that bunch, and arguably comes with the fewest questions attached. Expect him to come off the board in the 20s.

21. 76ers (from Thunder): Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Freshman

Noting Daryl Morey’s long-held preference for not actually making first-round picks, plus the organizational urgency to compete for a title, this is a spot where another team could conceivably swoop in. But it’s also a pretty good fit for Anthony, whose ability to play on and off the ball meshes well with Ben Simmons and the other pieces on the roster. (Granted, Philadelphia’s roster could look pretty different a week from now as Morey weighs potential changes). Anthony’s draft stock cratered after a tough year at North Carolina, but even with that reality check, he figures to be more effective in the NBA. He’s talented enough to succeed as a microwave scorer, with added upside if he can learn to live without the ball. His range, predictably, is rather wide, but it would be a surprise if he fell too much further than this.

22. Nuggets (from Rockets): Jalen Smith, C, Maryland

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20

The Nuggets need depth up front, with Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee hitting free agency and Bol Bol better suited to play as a stretch forward than a center. Smith’s ability to space the floor would give Denver a valuable dimension in the frontcourt, and his shot-blocking skills and limited mobility can be maximized and covered for in their scheme, where he’d presumably spell Nikola Jokic and occasionally share the floor. He could feasibly land as high as the late teens, but much of that will depend on trades. This would be a sensible landing spot for Smith, and he’s unlikely to fall much further than this.

23. Jazz: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Junior

The buzz on Flynn has been overwhelmingly positive over the past month , with teams increasingly sold on his intangibles and unconcerned with his lack of impressive measurables. Flynn is a tough-minded, well-rounded player who greatly impacted winning in his lone season at San Diego State, and appears to have risen ahead of many of the other point guards in this range of the draft—he’s a fairly good bet to land in the 20s. The Jazz could go a few directions here, as there’s also a need for depth up front, but it makes a lot of sense sense to bring in a young guard to develop behind Mike Conley, who’s on the last year of his contract.

24. Bucks (from Pacers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Milwaukee is thought to be eyeing a big here, and Carey could be a strong fit, as a capable rebounder with floor-spacing potential and some untapped versatility as a pick-and-pop player. Carey dropped a significant amount of weight during the predraft process and I’m told is now in the 240-pound range, a development some are hoping will aid his defensive mobility and enable him to stay on the floor more consistently. Whether that lost strength will impact his post play is a different question, but Carey’s productivity at Duke and legit size will give him a strong chance at the first round. The Bucks could view him as a long-term rotation piece.

25. Thunder (from Nuggets): Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Freshman

McDaniels is one of the draft’s more intriguing wild cards, with a range that starts in the mid-teens and ends in the 20s. His height and potentially versatile game should appeal to the Jazz, fitting their preference at the forward spots and giving them a project to bring along next season. McDaniels had a tough year in college, but teams seem prepared to give him a pass, as his offensive skill level and shot-blocking ability are intriguing selling points, particularly once he adds more weight to his frame. Utah also has a long-term need at point guard, and could go in that direction depending on who’s available.

26. Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona (Argentina)

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20

Rival teams expect the Celtics to find a way off of one or both of these picks in the late first round, so keep in mind that this may not be Boston picking here. Bolmaro’s stock is slightly tricky to peg right now, as he hasn’t been a consistent standout in early action with Barcelona’s senior team and also hasn’t received regular playing time. Depending on which teams end up picking in this range, there’s a chance he could slip into the second round. Noting that Bolmaro is generally considered to be the top available prospect willing to remain overseas, he shouldn’t fall too far in that event. His size and natural playmaking skills create some real intrigue, but he has more to prove moving forward and will have to clean up his game before becoming a positive contributor in the NBA.

27. Knicks (from Clippers): Theo Maledon, G, ASVEL (France)

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 175 | Age: 19

Which direction New York goes here hinges on what happens with their first selection, but in this scenario, they land a big at No. 8 and look elsewhere here. Maledon has a bit of a wide range beginning in the late teens, but appears to be safely in the first round as a player with above-average international pedigree for his age and strong intangibles. He was viewed as a potential lottery pick coming into the year and presents a nice buy-low opportunity for interested teams, following an up-and-down year in France. His size, speed and ability to play on and off the ball create some upside.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

28. Thunder (from Lakers): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Senior

As first reported by The Athletic, the Lakers have agreed to trade this pick and Danny Green to the Thunder for Dennis Schröder, taking L.A. off the board in the first round. (Side note: don’t rule out the Lakers finding a way into the second). There‘s some thought that Oklahoma City may decide to flip this pick again in an attempt to move up in the draft, and that they could also look to move Green to a contending team this week. Bane’s range starts in the early 20s, and he’s viewed as a reliable player who can help a team right away with his shooting and complementary skills. But it wouldn’t be a shock to see him fall here, or potentially into the early 30s. He’s an older prospect and not a high-end athlete, so the long-term ceiling may be limited. Bu teams grew to appreciate Bane’s intangibles over the course of the predraft process, and many view him as a safe, viable option in the late first round.

29. Raptors: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Senior

With Fred VanVleet an unrestricted free agent and Kyle Lowry turning 35 in March, the Raptors have to consider their long-term guard situation. Point guard depth is considered one of the strengths of this draft, and Winston should be a strong option at No. 29, with his wealth of college experience, playmaking savvy and shooting ability helping compensate for a subpar athletic profile. He’s the type of tough-minded, competitive player Toronto loves, and it won’t be surprising to see him sneak into the first round ahead of some of the other college point guards in this range. Winston’s immense on-court intelligence and feel for making decisions under pressure give him a chance to succeed long-term, in spite of his poor measurables.

30. Celtics (from Bucks): Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 265 | Age: 21 | Junior

As you may have guessed (if you’re reading this straight through, in which case I commend your attention span), what happens here will depend on what direction the Celtics take with respect to their three first-round picks. But it makes a lot of sense for Boston to target a big with at least one of the selections, and Tillman seems likely to be available to them here. He’s one of the best defensive centers in the draft and a natural fit with the Celtics’ array of young scorers and perimeter talent. His playmaking skills and basketball IQ have drawn raves, and he could be a steal if he lands in the right situation. He would appear to be a nice match with Boston, and can immediately slide into the rotation off the bench.

SECOND ROUND

31. Mavericks (from Warriors): Tyler Bey, F, Colorado

32. Hornets (from Cavaliers): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

33. Timberwolves: Zeke Nnaji, F/C, Arizona

34. 76ers (from Hawks): Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas

35. Kings (from Pistons): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

36. 76ers (from Knicks): Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville

37. Wizards (from Bulls): Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

38. Knicks (from Hornets): Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky

39. Pelicans (from Wizards): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

40. Grizzlies (from Suns): Paul Reed, F/C, DePaul

41. Spurs: Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State

42. Pelicans: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

43. Kings: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

44. Bulls (from Grizzlies): Jahmius Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

45. Magic: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke

46. Blazers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

47. Celtics (from Nets): Sam Merrill, SG, Utah State

48. Warriors (from Mavericks): Skylar Mays, G, LSU

49. 76ers: Grant Riller, G, Charleston

50. Hawks (from Heat): Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State

51. Warriors (from Jazz): Yam Madar, PG, Hapoel Tel Aviv

52. Kings (from Rockets): Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse

53. Thunder: Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

54. Pacers: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

55. Nets (from Nuggets): Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

56. Hornets (from Celtics): Josh Hall, SF, Moravian Prep

57. Clippers: Mason Jones, SG, Arkansas

58. 76ers (from Lakers): Paul Eboua, F, Pesaro

59. Raptors: Marko Simonovic, C, Mega Bemax

60. Pelicans (from Bucks): Nate Hinton, G/F, Houston