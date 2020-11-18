SI.com
NBA
2020 NBA Draft Tracker: Pick-By-Pick Analysis of the First Round

Sports Illustrated's NBA draft expert analyzes the first 30 picks in the 2020 NBA draft.
Refresh often to get the latest picks and analysis

The 2020 NBA draft might lack some of the big-name headliners that a number of more recent draft classes have had, but it still features countless intriguing prospects that could change the trajectory of a franchise. Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and 19-year-old LaMelo Ball, who most recently played with the Illawara Hawks in the NBL (Australia), are widely considered to be the first three players who will hear their names called on Wednesday night. But the class features countless other who could make an NBA impact.

2020 National Player of the Year Obi Toppin enters Wednesday night coming off a prolific redshirt sophomore season at Dayton. While Israeli prospect Deni Avdija will join his new franchise having already built a strong professional resume in the Israeli league. Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, USC’s Onyeka Okongwu and Florida State’s Patrick Williams are just some of the other players who might hear their names called early in the night.

Wednesday’s draft will also mark the first time since 2013 that the event itself has not been hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Instead, prospects will anxiously await the draft results in their respective homes. The NBA has set up satellite trucks in 19, in five different countries, to get immediate player reactions and the broadcast is expected to feature a dozens of players throughout the night. And while prospective draftees will be at their homes, commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the selections from ESPN’s Bristol studio in what will surely be one of the league’s most unique drafts yet.

Scroll down for more analysis as Jeremy Woo will be evaluating every pick in the first round.

SI's NBA draft coverage: Mock draft| Big board | Inside the virtual draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves 

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets 

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers 

6. Atlanta Hawks 

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks 

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (via Grizzlies)

15. Orlando Magic

16. Houston Rockets (via Blazers)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Brooklyn Nets (via 76ers)

20. Miami Heat

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets)

23. New York Knicks (via Jazz)

24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Pacers)

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets)

26. Boston Celtics

27. Utah Jazz (via Clippers)

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Lakers)

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks)

