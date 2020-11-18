Klay Thompson Suffers Lower Leg Injury in Workout

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury on Wednesday and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, the team announced Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson suffered the injury in a workout in Southern California. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower right leg while leaving the gym.

Thompson, 30, was looking to make his return this season after suffering a left ACL tear during the 2019 NBA finals. Wednesday's injury was a right leg injury.

The Warriors guard was fully cleared to train without restriction in mid-June, nearly one-year after he suffered the injury vs. the Raptors.

Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors at the start of last summer's free agency. Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018–19 while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three.

In late October, NBA teams were informed they're allowed to open their facilities for offseason group workouts and scrimmages of up to 10 players. It is unclear if Thompson's workout was team organized.

The Warriors select No. 2 overall in Wednesday's NBA draft.