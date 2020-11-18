Report: 76ers Trade Horford, Draft Picks to OKC for Danny Green

With just two hours until the 2020 NBA Draft begins, the Oklahoma City Thunder now have three picks in the top 34, including Nos. 25 and 28, thanks to an explosive trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are trading center Al Horford, along with a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and a second-round pick in Wednesday's draft, to the Thunder for guard Danny Green and small forward Terrance Ferguson, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The second-round pick acquired by the Thunder is the No. 34 overall pick.

Earlier this week, Green was traded from the Lakers to Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers will pay him $15 million for the lone season remaining on his contract, and will pass on the significant money remaining on Horford's contract to Oklahoma City.

Also included in the trade, per Wojnarowski: Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic, one of Europe's top point guards. The 76ers, who selected Micic as a draft-and-stash pick in 2014, are reportedly sending his rights to the Thunder.

The trade qualifies as Daryl Morey's first major roster move in Philadelphia.