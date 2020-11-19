Report: Kings' Bogdanovic to Enter NBA Free Agency

SI.com
Report: Kings' Forward Bogdan Bogdanovic to Enter NBA Free Agency

Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic will enter restricted NBA free agency on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. 

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings and the Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic on Friday the framework of a sign-and-trade that would keep Bodanovic in Milwaukee.

However, Bogdanovic will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios. 

Bogdanovic's decision to enter restricted free agency comes after a previously reported trade fell through between the Kings and Bucks that would have sent Bogdanovic to Milwaukee. Bogdanovic never previously agreed to a deal with the Bucks, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The deal that was originally reported would have sent Bogdanovic to the Bucks in return for Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, DJ Wilson and Justin James.

